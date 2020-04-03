MMEA inspects 10 foreign yachts in Langkawi, prohibits crew from landing

LANGKAWI: The Kedah and Perlis Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA Kedah and Perlis) inspected 10 foreign yachts in the waters off Pulau Langkawi yesterday to ensure that the Movement Control Order (MCO) was complied with, including prohibiting the crew from landing.

Kedah and Perlis MMEA deputy director Maritime Capt Zulinda Ramly said the operation was carried out in accordance with the circular issued by the Marine Department of Malaysia (JLM) that no foreign yachts be allowed into Malaysian waters during the MCO period.

The operation was also joined by the Langkawi Region One Marine Police Force, JLM and the Langkawi District Health Office.

“These yachts were in Langkawi waters before the MCO was issued. However, as a precautionary measure, the crew were not allowed to land and had to be quarantined in an area designated by the JLM,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Zulinda said the MMEA used its air assets, the AW139 helicopter to monitor up to Pulau Perak.

“As a result of the surveillance, we found that there were only a few fishing boats engaged in fishing activities. This is a positive indication that the maritime community is becoming more aware of the directive of the MCO entering the second phase,” he said.

He said the MMEA was always committed in ensuring that Malaysia’s waters was safe, including advising the maritime community to adhere to the MCO.

Any complaints and emergencies at sea can be reported via the MERS 999 and to the Kedah and Perlis (Langkawi) Maritime Operations Centre at 04-9662750 or 04-966 5307. - Bernama