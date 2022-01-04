MMEA intensifies sea patrols to curb crime during monsoon season

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) continues to intensify patrols despite bad weather and rough seas during the monsoon season to curb criminal activities in the country’s waters.

MMEA deputy director-general (Operations) Maritime Rear Admiral Datuk Kamaruszaman Abu Hassan said based on the reports received, the bad sea conditions did not stop the smuggling of cigarettes and drugs as well as the encroachment by foreign fishermen.

“We believe they are always on standby at the country’s maritime borders and will make a move when our authorities are not there. When they spotted our patrol teams, they will return to their territorial waters to avoid arrest.”

Kamaruszaman said this at a press conference after attending the handover of duties ceremony of the Pahang MMEA director from the retiring First Admiral Datuk Amran Daud to incoming First Admiral Kamal Ariffin Jusoh at the Pahang MMEA headquarters here today.

He said the Pahang MMEA had conducted 5,633 inspections at sea and made 28 arrests for various offences involving drugs, encroachment of foreign fishing boats and offences by local fishermen using ‘Bubu Naga’ fish traps.

The Kuantan Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC), on the other hand, recorded 29 cases of search and rescue last year involving local fishermen facing difficulties due to weather and rough sea conditions, he said.

He added that the Pahang MMEA has also disposed of six foreign fishing boats seized for encroaching the country’s waters and turned them into artificial reefs around Pulau Susu Dara in Besut, Terengganu and Teluk Tekek in Pulau Tioman, Rompin. - Bernama