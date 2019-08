KOTA KINABALU: A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency team found a bowfishing arrow, which is a banned fishing gear and methamphetamine or syabu in a boat they intercepted off Pulau Malawali, Kudat yesterday.

Kudat Zone Maritime director, commander Boon Chin Chau said three Filipinos in the boat were detained in the operation around 10 am after they failed to produce any valid identification documents.

He said a bowfishing arrow and a small packet believed to contain syabu as well as drug paraphernalia were seized from the boat.

“Two of the three suspects tested positive for syabu,“ he said.

MMEA brought the boat and all three suspects to its Kudat jetty for further action. — Bernama