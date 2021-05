MELAKA: The Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a tanker fleeing from Johor MMEA detention, in the waters of the Straits of Melaka early this morning.

Its director, Captain (Maritime) Haris Fadzillah Abdullah, said that the MT JW Jewel tanker was detained at 2.30 am this morning, about 1.9 nautical miles from Tanjung Tuan beach.

“The MT JW Jewel tanker was previously detained by the Johor MMEA, for anchoring without permission in the waters of Tanjung Balau, before it was detected missing from the location where it was detained.

“However, as a result of the MMEA’s efficiency, the Malaysian Maritime Sea Surveillance System (SWASLA) in Lumut detected the ship in the waters of Tanjung Tuan, at around 9.55 last night, believed to be sailing north,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan MMEA patrol boats were then deployed to intercept, and successfully detained the tanker again early this morning.

He said that the master and chief engineer of the Indonesian ship were taken in for further investigation, under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952, for sailing from the location where it was detained without permission from the authority.

He also urged the maritime community to report any activities violating Malaysian laws in the waters of Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, through the Malaysia Emergency Response Services (MERS) 999 or the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan MMEA operations centre at 06-3876730. — Bernama