MMEA launching Perkasa Timur Maritime Exercise in waters of Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will conduct the Perkasa Timur Maritime Exercise in the waters of Sabah and Sarawak from Saturday to Nov 3.

MMEA Security and Surveillance Division director Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the exercise will involve 14 vessels belonging to the agency.

He said the exercise would test MMEA’s ability to carry out its responsibilities in safeguarding the security of the country’s waters and ensuring the well-being of the local maritime community.

“In the exercise, MMEA members will be tested in the handling of deep-sea vessels, such as the pursuit of criminals at sea, emergencies such as capsized ships and rescue of drowning victims.

“MMEA personnel will also be tested in several other situations to see how efficient they are in carrying out their duties,” he said as a guest on a Bernama TV programme today.

In the meantime, Mohd Rosli said MMEA is also actively conducting exercises with local enforcement agencies and neighbouring countries due to the country’s vast waters in addition to limited assets.

He said that without close cooperation from local enforcement agencies and neighbouring countries, efforts to monitor the country’s waters would be difficult as it borders several countries.

According to him, the national waters involving the Straits of Malacca and the South China Sea are also among the busiest shipping routes in the world, in addition to being a major contributor to the economy through the fisheries, tourism and oil and gas sectors.

“Among the challenges we face are cross-border crime involving the smuggling of drugs, cigarettes and subsidised goods, and even human trafficking, besides the issue of encroachment by foreign fishermen,” he said.

Meanwhile, with the onset of the Northeast Monsoon (MTL), he advised the local maritime community to take precautions when going out to sea. The MTL is forecast to start earlier this year, from November to March 2024.

According to him, the monsoon season means MMEA will receive many calls regarding emergencies at sea.

“For those indulging in activities at sea, be sure to wear a life jacket and if you can afford it, buy an Individual Location Tracker or PLB (Personal Locator Beacon) because it will make it easier for MMEA to track the distress signal (SOS) to the location of your emergency,” he said. -Bernama