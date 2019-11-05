MMEA mounts mercy flight for ill baby

PASIR PUTEH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency yesterday undertook a mercy flight to bring a 16-month-old baby girl suffering from lung infection from Pulau Perhentian to Besut Hospital.

Kelantan MMEA director Captain Muhd Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob said the Agusta Westland AW139 helicopter from Subang Maritime Air Station was despatched to Pulau Perhentian Health Clinic to pick up the patient, Nur Amani Aafeeya.

The flight took off at 3.57am and the baby was rushed to the Besut Hospital in an ambulance after the helicopter arrived at the Gong Kedak air base at 4.10am, he said in a statement.

Pilot Lieutenant Commander Shamsul Ehsan Alwi was assisted by co-pilot Sub Lieutenant Khairul Anwar Farizul. — Bernama