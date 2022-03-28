MMEA nabs 43 Indonesians trying to enter Malaysia illegally

SHAH ALAM: Forty-three Indonesians were arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for attempting to enter Malaysia illegally early this morning.

Selangor Maritime director Maritime Captain Mohammad Rosli Kassim said the Indonesians, comprising 30 men, 12 women and a boy aged between five and 47 years, were travelling in a boat which was first detected about 1.6 nautical miles southwest of Sungai Janggut, Kapar.

“At about 12.10 am, the MMEA’s Area Command Centre in Klang detected a vessel which was moving in a suspicious manner in Pulau Angsa waters towards Jeram,” he said in a statement.

He said an MMEA patrol boat conducting Op Belangkas in Kuala Selangor waters was then dispatched to the location to try and detain the vessel which was carrying a full load of passengers.

When approached by the enforcement team, the vessel sped off but was intercepted after a 10-minute chase, he added.

Mohammad Rosli said the case is being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM). — Bernama