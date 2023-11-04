MMEA nabs five illegals attempting to enter Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU: The Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested five Indonesian men suspected of trying to enter the country illegally 5.4 nautical miles southeast of Tanjung Setapa, Pengerang near Kota Tinggi last Sunday (April 9).

Acting Director Maritime Commander Mohd Najib Sam said MMEA assets that were on patrol under the Pagar Laut special operation moved to the scene after receiving information of suspicious contacts coming from Indonesian waters.

“Further inspection found that the wooden boat without a registration number was carrying a total of five Indonesian men aged between 29 and 47 and without valid identification documents.

“The boat and the foreigners were then detained and the case will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959 / 63 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act or ATIPSOM (2007),“ he said in a statement today.

In a separate development, a total of six Indonesian men were arrested believed to be involved in breaking into and stealing a tug boat at 3.7 nautical miles southeast of Tanjung Setapa, Pengerang in Kota Tinggi yesterday afternoon.

Mohd Najib said the six Indonesian men aged between 23 and 51 were arrested at around 12.30 pm.

“Acting on a complaint, Malaysian Maritime Assets immediately went to the location and successfully intercepted a wooden boat loaded with stolen scrap metal along with six Indonesian male suspects.

“Those arrested will be investigated under sections 380 and 445 of the Penal Code and if they are found guilty, a maximum prison sentence of 10 years can be imposed and can also be fined or flogged,“ he said.

“Anyone with any information can call the Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 07-8916591,“ he said. - Bernama