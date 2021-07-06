MMEA nabs five Vietnamese fishermen for illegally harvesting sea cucumbers

PASIR PUTEH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Kelantan arrested five Vietnamese fishermen, including the skipper, on suspicion of illegally harvesting sea cucumbers in the country’s waters yesterday.

Kelantan MMEA director Captain Muhd Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob said a patrol team detected a boat with the five men on board about 42.7 nautical miles off Tok Bali at about 5.55pm.

“They tried to flee when they realised the presence of the MMEA boat but were eventually caught after a nearly 15-minute chase.

“Upon further inspection, we seized 200 kilogrammes (kg) of sea cucumbers, 2,000 litres of diesel and the boat, with total seizure amounting to RM300,000,” he told a media conference at the Tok Bali MMEA Office here today.

He said the five suspects, aged 25 to 38, were also arrested for not having any valid identity documents.

“They are willing to encroach into our waters because sea cucumbers can fetch a hefty price in their country, at almost RM1,000 per kg. Their activities using self-made tools can destroy the fish breeding ecosystem,” he said. — Bernama