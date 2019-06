LUMUT: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained an Indonesian fishing boat with a skipper and six crew members, at about 28 nautical miles from southeast of Pulau Jarak, Perak here yesterday morning.

Perak Maritime director, Maritime Captain Wan Mat Wan Abdullah said the enforcement unit also seized 100 kg of fish from the boat, which was spotted by Maritime Malaysia patrol boats while carrying out patrols and enforcement at Perak waters at 8.40 am.

“The boat without a registration number was detained when all the six crew members were fishing.

“The inspection found the skipper failed to submit documents in relation to the board, and all the crew members did not have valid identification,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Mat said the skipper and crew members aged between 20 to 46 years old, were investigated under Section 15 (1) (A) Fisheries Act 1985 for fishing in Malaysian waters. — Bernama