MMEA nabs man, nephew for suspected syabu smuggling

KUALA PERLIS: A man and his nephew, who is a Thai national, were detained on suspicion of being involved in a syndicate smuggling syabu into the country.

Kedah/Perlis Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) First Admiral Romli Mustafa said both men, aged 32 and 50 were detained in a wooden boat about 14 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Perlis at about 8 pm yesterday.

“Upon inspection, our enforcement officers found a white sack filled with 10 packages of Chinese tea containing crystals suspected to be syabu weighing 10 kilogrammes (kg), estimated to be worth RM500,000, that can be used by over 50,000 addicts.

“We also confiscated one A3 automatic pistol and one magazine containing five bullets,” he told reporters here today.

He said the total value of the seizures was estimated at RM520,000 and that the case is being investigated under Section 39 (B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. - Bernama