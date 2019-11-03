MMEA nabs two men, seizes 260 jerry cans of petrol

SEMPORNA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested two Pala’u men in the waters of the district after foiling their attempt to smuggle 260 jerry cans containing 6,500 litres of petrol to Sitangkai, the Philippines, yesterday.

Semporna Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Norrimi Hassan said the men, aged 31 and 35, were detained at 1am in the waters of Pulau Boheyan near here.

“A team of MMEA pesonnel was approaching the boat when it sped off. It took the team about one hour to overtake the boat and detain the suspects,” he told reporters, here today.

He advised the people to notify the Semporna Maritime Zone at 080-782619 or MERS 999 if they spotted any suspicious activity. — Bernama