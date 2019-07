KUANTAN: The Pahang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 2,000 cartons of cigarettes worth RM300,000 including taxes in water off Kuala Rompin near here, last Friday.

Pahang MMEA deputy director (operations) Capt V. Pannir Selvan said the Force 10– and Double 7– branded cigarettes were believed to have been abandoned at Pantai Batu 7, Kuala Rompin by two male suspects upon realising the presence of the authorities.

He said the 11.30pm raid was carried out following six months of intelligence–gathering as well as tip–offs from the public.

“Two men on a fiberglass boat were believed to be transferring the smuggled cigarettes into a lorry waiting at the roadside, but as soon as they realised the MMEA’s presence, the two men sped off in the boat. The MMEA boat pursued them, but could not catch up.

“The lorry waiting at the roadside also fled the scene, and checks by MMEA found the cigarettes left behind by the perpetrators,“ he told a press conference at the MMEA Headquarters here today. — Bernama