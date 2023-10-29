MMEA performs Medevac to take heart patient to hospital

MERSING: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) performed a medical evacuation (Medevac) to take a resident of Pulau Aur here, believed to be suffering from a heart attack, to seek urgent treatment at Mersing Hospital, on Friday.

Mersing Zone director Maritime Commander Suhaizan Saadin said that the Mersing district health office requested assistance to take the victim, Baba Rahman, 55, to the hospital, after he was given initial treatment at the health clinic on the island.

He said the MMEA patrol boat Perkasa 31, with three medical officers, was mobilised to Pulau Aur to provide Medevac assistance and to accompany the patient.

“The patient was then transferred to the boat from Pulau Aur Health Clinic at 7.30 pm, and arrived at Shahbandar jetty in Mersing an hour later, before being taken to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the public can contact the Mersing Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 07-798 2529 or 011-53226060 and the Johor Maritime Operations Centre at 07-219 9404, as well as the MERS emergency line 999, for immediate action, for any complaints and emergency incidents which occur in the sea.-Bernama