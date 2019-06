LAHAD DATU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) yesterday foiled an attempt by a 65–year–old boat skipper and seven Filipino illegals on board, to escape to the Philippines from the Lahad Datu bay waters yesterday.

An MMEA patrol unit arrested the group and took custody of their boat at about 6.50pm after they were observed to have been behaving suspiciously near the Kampung Desa Bajau area, said Lahad Datu Maritime Zone director Commander Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh in a statement today.

All seven illegals comprising a 17–year–old girl and six men aged 28 to 55 did not have valid identification on them, he said.

Investigations pursuant to the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Anti–Trafficking in Persons and Anti–Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 are being undertaken, while its enforcement activities will be continued.

Members of the public with any information on suspicious activities can contact the agency’s Lahad Datu operations centre at 089–885727, while emergencies can be reported to the Malaysian Emergency Response Services (MERS) hotline at 999, Abdul Muhaimin said. — Bernama