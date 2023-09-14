MMEA: Proposal to upgrade operations control centre and new base essential to national security

KUALA LUMPUR: A proposal to upgrade the operations control centre and to build a new operations base for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is essential to beef up national security and increase the agency’s efficiency in safeguarding the country’s maritime zone.

MMEA deputy director-general (Operations) Rear Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Hamid Mohd Amin (pix) said the project will enable the agency to act quickly to handle the increasing maritime challenges faced by the country.

He said with such resources and facilities MMEA can be more responsive, particularly in curbing drug trafficking, cross-border smuggling, encroachment of foreign fishing vessels and other crimes at sea.

“I hope that the upgrading of the operations control centre will ensure tighter security in the maritime zone and keep the country safe from threats,” he told Bernama recently.

Meanwhile, MMEA deputy director-general (Logistics) Rear Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim said the proposal to build a new operations base will have a significant impact on MMEA as it would enable the agency to operate more efficiently with better facilities.

“It will also increase MMEA’s enforcement capability as well as search and rescue efficiency,” he said in a statement today.

He said the MMEA received details on the proposed project from the Home Ministry which was included in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for 2023 to 2025.

He said the MMEA wishes to record its appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the support and commitment shown by the government to strengthen national security and safeguard Malaysia’s sovereignty.

On Monday while tabling the 12MP mid-term review, the Prime Minister announced the upgrading of the operations control centre and building of a new operations base for the MMEA, saying it was aimed at optimising security at the country’s borders. -Bernama