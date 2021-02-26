MMEA rescues anglers stranded at sea

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 26: Four anglers and a skipper who were stranded at sea after their boat experienced faulty engine at about 15 nautical miles from Pulau Redang were rescued by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) yesterday.

Terengganu MMEA director Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli, in a statement today, said the anglers and the skipper, aged between 32 and 47, were rescued at about 5.45 pm and their boat was towed to the Pulau Redang jetty for repair.

He said members of the the public in need of assistance or with information on illegal activities in Malaysian territorial waters to contact MERS at 999 or the Terengganu Maritime Operation Centre at 09-6224 357.- Bernama