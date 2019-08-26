MMEA rescues nine adrift at sea after boats stall

ALOR STAR: The Kuala Kedah Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) rescued nine people in two separate incidents in the waters off Kuala Kedah when their boat was damaged and nearly capsized due to bad weather, on Saturday.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Mahmad Faizal Ahmad said in the first incident, they received a complaint at 8.17pm that there was a private boat experiencing engine failure.

The boat was carrying six men, aged between 37 and 41 years, at a distance of about 4.0 nautical miles from Kuala Kedah.

“While on the way to find the private boat, MMEA personnel in the patrol boat came across another boat with three fishermen, which had also developed engine trouble, at about 3.0 nautical miles from the Kuala Kedah estuary.

“The fishing boat that had nearly capsized after being repeatedly hit by the waves was found at 9.20pm. The three fishermen, aged between 24 and 37 years, were taken to the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone Jetty,” he said in a statement here today.

According to him, the MMEA patrol boat then returned to find the private boat and managed to locate it at 11pm. They found the men in a state of exhaustion due to being at sea for too long, but they had not suffered any injuries.

“We urge people who wish to carry out activities at sea to always pay attention to safety and in case of any complaints or emergencies at sea to report via the MERS 999 Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone Maritime Operation Centre at 04-7310579. — Bernama