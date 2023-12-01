MMEA: Search continues for missing MV DAI CAT O6 vessel

PUTRAJAYA: The search continues for the cargo ship MV DAI CAT 06, which was reported missing on Jan 9, said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the agency is investigating whether there is a criminal element behind the disappearance of the vessel.

The search is ongoing, coordinated by Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) in the waters of Natuna islands, he said in a statement today.

“The search is focused on the last location where the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) was detected by the Malaysia Mission Control Centre,“ he said.

The cargo ship which was operated by three local and two Indonesian crew left the pier in Kampung Aceh, Perak on Dec 23 and was supposed to arrive in Kuching, Sarawak, on Dec 31.

On Jan 9, the Malaysian-registered cargo vessel, carrying 527 pipes, valued at RM726,205, was reported missing in Indonesian waters, and a police report was lodged by the ship’s agent on the same day.

Mohd Zubil said MMEA also deployed its assets in Sarawak to assist in the operation from the Malaysia-Indonesia border at Tanjung Datu until Kuching waters. - Bernama