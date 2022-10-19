MMEA: Search continues to locate missing fishing boat crew member

SHAH ALAM: The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate a fishing boat crew member who went missing in the waters off Sekinchan, on Monday, continued today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Selangor director, Maritime Captain V. Siva Kumar, said that the SAR operation, coordinated by the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-centre (MRSC), resumed on the second day from 7 this morning by deploying the Penggalang 1 vessel with the help of local fishermen covering an area of ​​53.46 square nautical miles, with a focus on Sekinchan waters area.

He said the SAR operation was activated at 11.05 am yesterday by deploying the same vessel, in addition to the Carilamat Forward Base which was also established at Bagan Sekinchan jetty.

“The victim, known as Efendy, 40, an Indonesian, is said to have fallen into the sea on Oct 17 at around 7.30 pm and was reported not to be wearing a life jacket.

“The long-haired victim was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with gray pants before being reported missing at sea,” he said in a statement. - Bernama