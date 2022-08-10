MMEA searching for missing fishermen in boat capsize incident near Pulau Redang

KUALA TERENGGANU: A search-and-rescue (Carilamat) operation is being conducted to locate a boat with six fishermen onboard, believed to have capsized about 10 nautical miles, off Pulau Redang, on the night of May 8.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Terengganu director, Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said the incident reportedly happened at about 10 pm and so far, one victim had been found, aged 31, while the remaining five were still missing.

He said in a statement that the boat with registration number TFA 124, left the Pasir Puteh jetty in Kelantan.

“The Kuantan Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) also activated Carilamat yesterday to locate the boat. The PERKASA Maritime Boat 1234 was also deployed to the incident area.

“On the second day of the operation, the search area was expanded to 242 nautical miles and several assets were deployed this morning such as the REDANG vessel, Bombardier CL415 and PERKASA 1234 boat,” he added.

Muhammad Suffi called on all marine communities and the public with information on the incident to contact the MERS 999 line or Kuala Terengganu Maritime Operations Centre at 09-6224357. - Bernama