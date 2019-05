ALOR STAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone have seized 53 units of dragon fish traps placed at several locations off the coast of Jerlun, early this morning.

Its director, Maritime commander, Mahmud Faizal Ahmad said the seizures of the traps, measuring about 10m long each at 3.40am, were made following a patrol in the waters of Jerlun.

“The Fisheries Department of Kuala Kedah have informed us that they have not issued any licence for dragon fish traps in the waters of Kedah.

“The use of the dragon fish trap is banned as it can affect the other fishery resources. It (trap) cannot be linked and continuous but must be made separately and has two valves per unit,“ he said in a statement today.

He said all the traps, which were estimated to cost RM4,900, had been taken to the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone Jetty for investigation under Section 8 (a), Section 10 (2) and Section 29 of the Fisheries Act 1985.

In the meantime, Mahmud Faizal said MMEA lauded complaints on any crime activities or emergencies at sea and the public could channel information directly to the 24-hour emergency line MERS 999 or Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone Malaysia Maritime Operation Centre at 04-7310579. — Bernama