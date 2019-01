ALOR STAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Kuala Kedah seized 13 units of ‘bubu naga’ fish traps in Tanjung Dawai waters near Kuala Muda, yesterday.

Its director Maritime Commander Mahmad Faizal Ahmad said the ‘bubu naga’ fish traps were seized in several areas following inspections carried out by the agency’s patrolling teams.

“We have also been informed by the Kuala Kedah Fisheries Department that they did not issue any licences for ‘bubu naga’ fish trap equipment for the use in the waters off Kedah.

“The use of ‘bubu naga’ is prohibited as it can adversely affect other fisheries resources, due to its lengthy shape and comprises several (fish traps) that are connected to each other,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 8 (a), Section 10 (2), and Section 29 of the Fisheries Act 1985.

Meanwhile, Mahmad Faizal said he welcomed any reports on any criminal activities or emergency situation at sea where people could provide information directly to the 24-hour line MERS 999 or Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone operation centre at 04-7310579. — Bernama