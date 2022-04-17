MMEA seizes 20 ‘bubu naga’ fish traps in Perlis

KANGAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Kuala Perlis Zone seized 20 units of ‘bubu naga’ fish traps under Op Aman’s routine patrol yesterday.

Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Mohd Hashim Mat Zain said the fish traps, which were about 10 metres long, were detected through suspicious dark blue cloths floating on the water tied to wooden structures.

He added that the traps were detected at about 0.29 nautical miles west of Kuala Perlis beach at 1 pm.

“The modus operandi used was to tie the fish traps in long chain and place them under water with stone weights,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hashim said the seized items were estimated to be worth RM2,400 and were brought to the Kuala Perlis Maritime Jetty for further investigation under Section 11(3)(c) of Fisheries Act 1985.

The use of bubu naga was prohibited by the Fisheries Department since Nov 1, 2018, he added. - Bernama