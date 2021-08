IPOH: The Perak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 41 sets of dragon fish traps worth RM4,920 at around 1.7 nautical miles southwest of Tanjung Piandang in Kuala Kurau yesterday.

Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Mohd Sharenliza Ghazali, said the seizures were made following a public tip-off at about 7pm.

“Upon reaching the location, the enforcement team spotted several buoys on the water surface, suspected to be used as markers of the fish traps.

“All the traps had been taken to the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone Jetty for investigation under Section 11 (3)(c) of the Fisheries Act 1985,” he said. — Bernama