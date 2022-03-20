MMEA seizes 46 ’bubu naga’ fish traps in Perlis

KANGAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Kuala Perlis Zone, seized 46 China Prawn Net Traps (Bubu naga) at 0.6 nautical miles off the west coast of Kurung Tengar, Perlis, at 5.15 pm yesterday.

Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Mohd Hashim Mat Zain, said the traps, which were about 10 metres long, were detected during Op Aman routine patrols through suspicious red cloths floating on the water tied to wooden structures.

“Further checks found the wooden structures were markers to indicate the location of the traps, which were set by an irresponsible individual or group,” he said in a statement today.

He added, the traps, which were estimated to be worth RM3,680, were brought to the Maritime Jetty in Kuala Perlis for further investigation under Section 11(3)(c) of Fisheries Act 1985.

Mohd Hashim said the use of bubu naga fish traps is prohibited by the Department of Fisheries Malaysia from Nov 1, 2018, as it can adversely affect marine biodiversity and fishermen’s sources of income. - Bernama