MMEA seizes drugs worth more than RM1.7 million in Tawau

TAWAU: Afraid of being caught, a boat skipper was seen throwing something into the waters of Inderasabah here which was later found to be a bag containing 32 kilogrammes of Syabu, estimated to be worth RM1.76 million.

Tawau MMEA director Maritime Captain Shahrizan Raman said in the 11.30 pm incident yesterday, the Malaysian Maritime patrol detected a suspicious speedboat which then accelerated towards the mouth of Sungai Inderasabah after realising the MMEA patrol boat heading towards it.

“During the chase by the patrol team, a man, believed to be the skipper of the boat who was with another person, was seen hurling a package into the sea before the boat disappeared in the mangrove swamp area,” he said in a statement today.

He said when the bag was recovered, it was found containing 32 packages with the ‘Guan Ying Wang’ herbal tea label, each with I kg of syabu.

“We believe the drug is processed in Malaysia for the Indonesian market,“ he said, adding that the drug seizure was the largest by the Tawau Maritime Zone.

He advised those with information on criminal activities in the waters under the Tawau Maritime Zone to to call 089752116 or MERS999. - Bernama