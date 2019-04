ALOR STAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized a Class A fishing boat without valid documents near Kuala Kedah yesterday.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Mahmad Faizal Ahmad said the MMEA team detected the boat at 0.3 nautical miles southwest of Tebengau beach at 3.30am.

“Upon seeing MMEA craft, the boat sped off with the MMEA team giving chase.

“About 30 minutes later the boat was intercepted but the two men on board managed to escape by jumping into the water and swam towards the beach,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the boat, estimated worth RM45,000, was taken to the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone jetty for further action and the case was investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985.

Mahmad Faizal also reminded fishing boat operators to always comply with the law. — Bernama