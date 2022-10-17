MMEA seizes ganja, syabu worth RM156,000 in Perlis waters

KUALA PERLIS: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 10 kilogrames (kg) of compressed ganja and two kg of syabu in Perlis waters on Saturday (Oct 15).

Kedah/Perlis MMEA director, Maritime First Admiral Romli Mustafa said a wooden boat with no registration number was detained at a location approximately 0.18 nautical miles west of Pulau Ketam near here at about 4.30 am.

“The boat changed direction towards the mangrove swamps upon noticing the presence of the MMEA patrol boat but was intercepted and detained.

“However, a suspect who was also a tekong (boatman) dived into the sea and swam towards the mangrove area to escape,“ he told reporters at a media conference at the Kuala Perlis Zone Maritime Office today.

He said MMEA personnel seized the drugs valued at RM156,000 that were hidden in an oil barrel.

“This is the fifth drug seizure case for MMEA Kuala Perlis Zone this year and the investigation also covers the masterminds of the syndicate believed to be made up of local citizens and foreigners who are based in Perlis and Kedah.

He said the successful seizure was a result of intelligence carried out by various MMEA units. - Bernama