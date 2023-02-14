MMEA suspends SAR operation to locate missing commando

MALACCA: The search and rescue operation (SAR) for an army commando feared drowned off Pulau Undan, Tuesday, has been suspended last night.

Malacca and Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Captain (Maritime) Iskandar Ishak said the decision was reached after no clues were received for the past week.

“Various efforts were carried out, including using sonar by the Field Survey Team from the National Hydrographic Centre (PHN) Operations and Borders Branch to locate objects in the water after a surface search failed.

“The SAR was assisted by a team of divers from the Special Warfare Training Centre (PULPAK) Sungai Udang Camp, Malacca, KD Duyong and Royal Malaysian Navy. However, no discovery was made after conducting dives at a depth of more than 40 metres,” he said in a statement last night.

He said Putrajaya Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre has sought assistance from Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) because there was a possibility that the victim had been swept into the waters of Indonesia based on data and information from the Search and Rescue Optimal Planning System.

He said maritime assets and partner agencies would continue patrolling as usual, adding that the MMEA would provide information from time to time if there were any new clues or findings.

Iskandar said a total of 22 assets had been deployed to the search location, consisting of 18 marine assets and four air assets, with 510 members from various agencies covering a search sector area of 1,040 square kilometres since the SAR was launched on Feb 7.

“MMEA also would like to thank all the agencies involved as well as the local fishing community for giving us all the cooperation during the week-long SAR,” he said.

On Feb 7, the victim, Lance Corporal Edrin Baintim was feared drowned while undergoing diving training at 0.7 nautical miles southwest of Undan Island.

The victim went missing while taking part in the diving course with six officers and 37 participants from PULPAK Sungai Udang. - Bernama