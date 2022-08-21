MMEA thwarts attempt to smuggle petrol, four men arrested

LAHAD DATU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 8,000 litres of petrol out of the country with the arrest of four men, including a Filipino, at the Silam Kem fishermen’s jetty here at about 3.30 am yesterday,

Lahad Datu Maritime Zone Director Maritime Commander Nik Mohd Rizam Nik Mohd Fauzi said the four suspects, aged between 20 and 70, were transferring the fuel, which was in 40 barrels, from a lorry to a cargo boat when arrested.

The petrol is believed to be smuggled to a neighbouring country, he said in a statement today.

He called for public cooperation to curb smuggling activities by lodging a report on any suspicious activity to the Lahad Datu Maritime Zone at 089- 885727 or MERS 999. - Bernama