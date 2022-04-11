MMEA thwarts syabu smuggling attempt off Pontian

BATU PAHAT: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle 12 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs, suspected to be syabu, in the waters off Parit Raja, Pontian early this morning.

Johor MMEA deputy director (Operations) Capt (Maritime) Simon Templer Lo Tusa said the raid was conducted at 6.30 am today following a tip off about the suspicious movements of a foreign fishing boat in the waters under the MMEA Batu Pahat Maritime Zone.

He said a boat was deployed to the location to monitor and track the vessel and came across a fishing boat being operated by two men.

“When instructed to stop, the boat sped off in the direction of Parit Raja. As the boat was close to land, the two individuals abandoned the boat at a stone embankment with the boat’s stern submerged,“ he told reporters here today.

Simon said following an inspection of the boat, which was unregistered, his team believed it belonged to a foreign fisherman and also discovered an air pistol containing three bullets as well as a mobile phone in a duffle bag.

He said his team also found an orange fish barrel containing a package of red plastic bags with 12 packets of glass crystals suspected to be syabu.

“The seizure includes a 6.4 metre-long boat and a Yamaha 40-horsepower engine estimated to be worth around RM628,800,“ he said.

He added that the case is being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act. — Bernama