MMEA to get new assets to beef up security in country’s waters

PORT KLANG: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will get more ships and helicopters to assist enforcement and rescue operations in national waters, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

He said this was aimed at strengthening the agency, which had several marine assets that were over 30 years old.

Among them are KM Amanah (40 years old), KM Langkawi (30 years old) and KM Siangin (over 30 years old) which are currently stationed in waters around peninsular Malaysia.

“The existing MMEA ships are very old, so the Home Ministry’s plan is to ensure that all the necessary assets can be obtained as soon as possible to help the country from encroachment by organised crime syndicates,“ he said.

He said the contract had been awarded to a local company that was supposed to deliver the ships two years ago, but experienced delays due to capacity constraints.

“Otherwise, we would have already had three new ships, but due to their delay, it has been put on hold, however, we are pushing to ensure that these ships are ready soon,“ he said during a press conference in conjunction with MMEA’s 17th-anniversary celebration here today.

Elaborating further, Hamzah said the first new MMEA ship was expected to be received this year, while another ship will be received next year and the third in 2024.

At the same time, he said the ministry planned to add three more helicopters to MMEA’s asset lineup. - Bernama