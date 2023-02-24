MMEA to implement ABMS certification, ensure personnel meet integration criteria

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will implement the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) certification in an effort to ensure all its personnel will comply with and meet integrity criteria when carrying out their duties.

Its director-general Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the agency will double its efforts this year to lower the rate of integrity and disciplinary issues among personnel.

“There is no denying that in the efforts to instill integrity in MMEA, there have been isolated cases that have tarnished the good name of this agency,“ he said in a statement today.

“However, it does not weaken the spirit of MMEA to always ensure that its personnel place integrity at the forefront while carrying out the responsibilities that they have been entrusted with,“ he said.

Mohd Zubil said MMEA’s efforts in this matter had borne fruit when it received recognition from the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) by clinching the bronze medal for the Integrity, Governance and Anticorruption Award (AIGA) 2022 recently.

He said the recognition reflected the efforts implemented by MMEA to face challenges such as the risk of leakages, as well as governance and integrity issues over the past few years.

AIGA, held for the first time by IIM, recognises and appreciates public and private sector institutions that show commitment in cultivating and practicing integrity and good governance through anti-corruption initiatives. - Bernama