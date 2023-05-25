MMEA to receive new assets worth RM4m to boost SAR operations

LANGKAWI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will receive Mobile Surveillance Units (MSU) worth RM4 million to help improve its search and rescue (SAR) operations at sea.

Its deputy director-general (Operations), Rear Admiral Hamid Mohd Amin said the MSU will provide maximum sensor coverage, expand maritime coverage, and form an almost real-time surface picture to ensure more efficient patrols and SAR operations.

“The MSU complement the role of the Malaysian Maritime Surveillance System (SWASLA) in detecting suspicious activities along the ‘rat lanes’ to stop smuggling or encroachment activities in the country’s waters,” he told Bernama when met during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) here.

He said the MSU radar system will detect any object or image in SAR operations and is adapted to four-wheel drive vehicles as a detection platform for various types of operations.

Mohd Amin said the MSU will also help to reduce dependence on air and sea assets in preventing crimes such as illegal trade, smuggling, illegal fishing as well as maritime pollution.

The MSU will be handed over tomorrow at the AMP Corporation booth at the Malaysian International Education Centre (MIEC). -Bernama