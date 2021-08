IPOH: The training exercise between the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Perak and the United States Navy has strengthened the diplomatic ties between both nations and promote the country in the context of its waters’ sovereignty at the global level.

Perak Maritime director Captain Shahrizan Raman said the exercise, under the South East Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) platform, was held between Aug 14 and Aug 20 in the waters off Pulau Jarak.

He said the exercise had among others, increased the level of knowledge and efficiency of the officers and members of the Operations Centre in handling the communications tools and communications between countries.

He said that under phase one of the exercise, a virtual seminar on “Maritime Security” was held at the MMEA Operations Centre in Putrajaya from Aug 10-13 while phase two was conducted in the waters of Pulau Jarak from Aug 14-20, with the KM Nyalau representing MMEA in the exercise.

“During the sea training exercise, communication training between both parties involved KM Nyalau, USS Tulsa of the US Navy, the Silver Hasa tanker and the Information Fusion Centre (IFC).

“KM Nyalau also carried out a hybrid search mission using communication devices between Vessels of Interest (VOI) to gather information and channelling them to friendly agencies,” he said in a statement today.

Shahrizan said a series of other exercises had also been out by KM Nyalau together with the US Navy involving operations to combat illegal fishing activities as well as smuggling and human trafficking.

“The exercise was conducted at the Operations Centre of the agency involved with coordination by the Maritime Enforcement and Coordination Division (BPPM) and the Maritime Security and Enforcement Division (BKPM) of the MMEA headquarters using internal communication devices like the Government Integrated Radio Network (GIRN), telephones and emails,” he said. — Bernama