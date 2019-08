KUCHING: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will mobilise one of its Bombardier CL415 aircrafts to water bomb the raging peat fires in Kuala Baram, Miri.

Its state director, First Admiral (maritime) Robert Teh Geok Chuan said MMEA would assist the Fire and Rescue Department and other relevant agencies in the operation to control the blaze.

“Tomorrow morning a plane will arrive in Miri with two sets of flight crew,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the agency had been informed of the location of the fires in Kuala Baram stretching 24km².

According to him, MMEA would do two sorties daily as the Bombardier could carry a capacity of 6,000 litres for the purpose.

The Bombardier could execute the task for eight to 10 hours depending on the distance and location of the water source,“ he added. — Bernama