PETALING JAYA: Multimedia University student Pavit Coran (pix) has emerged as champion of the English Speaking Union Malaysia (ESUM)-Taylor’s College Public Speaking Competition Final, yesterday.

He received a cash prize worth RM2,000 from the British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay for his four-minute winning speech on mental health awareness, in the competition held at Taylor’s College Lakeside Campus, here.

ESUM chairman Tan Sri Tunku Dara Naquiah Tuanku Ja’afar said the winner will represent Malaysia in the ESU International Public Speaking Competition (IPSC) which will be held virtually from London on May 10 to 14.

Tunku Dara Naquiah who is also the chief judge commended the English proficiency of speakers as she encouraged students to be more familiar with the English language and mentioned that ESUM is working on more projects to promote English usage.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s College campus director Josephine Tan said public speaking is not merely about communication skills but it also focuses on the speaker’s confidence to voice out his or her point of view about a particular topic to reach the audience successfully.

“You may not win the competition, but if you know how to respond to a question well then that itself already makes you a winner,“ she told Bernama.

Also present at the event organised by ESUM were ESUM vice-chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda, ESUM council members Datuk Seri Azman Ujang and Datuk John Louis O’Hara, and British Council Malaysia representative Kate Chodzo. -Bernama