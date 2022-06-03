MNCF president charged with abuse of power

MALACCA: The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab (pix) pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court today to two counts of abuse of power.

Abu Samah, 81, was charged with using his position as MNCF president as an inducement to solicit bribes when selecting a company Syarikat Harapan Baiduri Sdn Bhd which is owned by him and his children to provide rented logistics vehicles at a renting rate of RM12,750 via 13 payment vouchers from 2013 to 2018.

For the second charge, the accused allegedly committed a similar offence involving a company belonging to him and his children, Syarikat Keluarga Haji Wahab Hassan Sdn Bhd to provide homestay for cycling athletes with a rental of RM36,061.85 through 32 payment vouchers from 2013 to 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and is punishable under Section 24 of the same act.

The act provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat proposed bail of RM15,000 for both charges with one surety along with the additional condition that the accused’s passport be handed over to the court.

Abu Samah, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed for the bail to be reduced to RM5,000 on the grounds of age and he had given full cooperation to the MACC throughout the investigation.

The accused also requested that his international passport not be handed over to the court on the grounds that he would have to attend meetings abroad in his capacity as MNCF president in the near future.

Judge Nariman Badruddin allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered the passport to be handed over to the court but the accused could apply formally when he had the need to use it.

The court set July 14 for re -mention of the case for the appointment of a lawyer. — Bernama