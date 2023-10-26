MNRB committed to improving academic performance of rural school students

SUNGAI BESAR: MNRB Holdings Bhd (MNRB) continues to strengthen its commitment to support the empowerment of students’ education, especially in rural schools, through its Excellent Sustainability Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Ungku Aziz here.

Its president and group chief executive officer, Zaharudin Daud said the programme, which was introduced in 2011, is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative and SMK Ungku Aziz is the fifth school selected.

He said SMK Ungku Aziz will follow the MNRB foster school programme for two years which includes various academic empowerment programmes, assistance with learning facilities and co-curriculum for students and schools.

Zaharudin said MNRB, with the collaboration of the selected school, has designed several academic programmes such as extra classes, a workshop on the technique of answering questions and special motivational camps for students who will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

“MNRB has also sponsored a classroom ‘MNRB - SMKUA Smart e-Learning Room’ equipped with learning facilities, smart television and internet network,“ he said in a speech in conjunction with the launch of the foster school’s fifth edition at SMK Ungku Aziz today.

“This represents an approach in line with the company’s efforts to help provide a starting platform for students to maximise their potential and encourage them to continue their studies at higher learning institutions,“ he said.

Zaharudin said that, through the programme, the top five SPM students will benefit from the MNRB Scholarship Fund to further their studies at the diploma, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degree levels.

“We hope that the MNRB Excellent Sustainability Programme will be able to instil enthusiasm in everyone at SMK Ungku Aziz, especially the students in achieving success and excellence in their future,“ he said, adding that the programme is expected to benefit the school’s 1,466 students and 123 teachers.

He said that apart from the allocation of funds, MNRB acknowledged the success of SMK Ungku Aziz’s badminton team in representing the Sabak Bernam district at the state level last year, with an additional allocation of funds to purchase sports equipment.

“Sportswear and coaches were also provided to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle among students as well as to allow students to develop their talents in the field of sports,“ he added.

He said that since the MNRB Excellent Sustainability Programme was introduced, funds amounting to almost RM500,000 have been allocated, and a total of nine students have received sponsorship from the MNRB Scholarship Fund, with eight of them currently working with the MNRB Group. -Bernama