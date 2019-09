KUALA LUMPUR: Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MoA) with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MEA) will identify which Felda land will be used for durian plantation to help settlers earn more income in future.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said both sides of the ministry are currently doing research in order to identify the Felda land that is suitable to be used for that purpose.

“The need for MoA and MEA to collaborate so that the Felda land would also be planted with cash crops, and because Felda has Felda Plantations that do not have settlers but they have plantations, so why don’t we balance and overcome the palm oil issue where the price is falling, we cultivate crops that are profitable,” he said at a press conference after officiating Agrobank Durian Festival here today.

On May 3, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the idle government land not earmarked for development would be identified for agricultural projects.

He added that the MoA would study the methods on how to provide opportunities for farmers and smallholders to use these lands to increase their income, and the country’s crop yields.

Meanwhile, Agrobank, formerly known as Bank Pertanian Malaysia Bhd today organised the durian festival event, which is an initiative by the bank to promote durian related businesses as new wealth creation.

The festival was part of Agrobank’s aim to expand networking and provide business opportunities for agropreneurs in durian businesses.

Earlier, Agrobank Chief Executive Officer Khadijah Iskandar, who is also covering duties of President, in her speech, said with ‘’Durian as Business’’ concept, the festival was held not only to enjoy the delicacy of the king of fruits but also to help durian agropreneurs to promote their product and services.

“We have helped to finance durian-based agropreneurs with total financing, amounting to RM90 million. Agrobank hopes that agropreneurs will take advantage of these opportunities to expand their durian-based businesses internationally,” she said. — Bernama