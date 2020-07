BATU PAHAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MOA) has always encouraged entrepreneurs in the country’s food sector to engage in new technologies to enhance their products, says Kia Shing Importers & Exporters Sdn Bhd director Alvin Lo.

Lo said the company was proud to have been selected by the ministry as a role model for food companies in using the latest ‘Low-Temperature Vacuum Drying’ technology in producing dried fruit products.

He said the technology allowed the fruit to last longer without reducing its nutritional value.

“Among the products we have here (Kia Shing Importers & Exporters Sdn Bhd) are dried dragon fruit, durian, papaya, banana, pineapple and watermelon,“ he told reporters after Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee’s visit to the company’s premises in Parit Sulong here yesterday.

Earlier, Kiandee spent about an hour observing the operations of the company which was established two years ago.

According to Lo, the company’s dried fruit products were currently being sold nationwide, with demand from Singapore as well.

He said the firm was currently working with MOA to penetrate the Japanese and Chinese markets, as well as looking for opportunities in West Asia and Europe.

“We have sent samples for the markets in Japan and China, for which we are currently awaiting approval. We thank the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry and the government for helping us to export our products,” he said.

Lo said besides dried fruit products, the company also produces fruit juices that do not use additional flavourings or preservatives. — Bernama