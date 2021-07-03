Mobile outreach team helps expedite vaccination in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Mobile Outreach team for the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Sarawak has succeeded in speeding up the vaccination process in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. (pix)

He said since the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) began in Sarawak in early March, the team had been dispatched to rural and suburban areas throughout the state.

Abang Johari said that the effort also involved various parties including the Ministry of Health (MOH), elected representatives, private and corporate entities.

“This allows the people to get vaccinated without having to travel far. Those who may have difficulty moving and travelling to vaccination centres are also given vaccines by this team at their homes.

“The initiative will also help us to achieve our target of vaccinating 80 percent of Sarawak’s population by August,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Datuk Daud Abdul Rahman Multipurpose Hall here, today.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,151,744 individuals have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Sarawak.

-Bernama