Mobile phone prohibition can curb vote-buying, says Dr M

ALOR SETAR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) hailed the Election Commission (EC) decision to prohibit voters from taking their mobile phones with them to the polling booths, saying the move can curb vote-buying.

The Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman said voters would be unable to snap a photograph of their marked ballot paper and then seek cash payment from the party or individual they had voted for.

“If they are not allowed to bring mobile phones to the polling booths, they cannot reveal whom they voted for,” he said, adding that vote-buying can affect the outcome of elections.

Speaking to reporters after having voted at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gajah polling centre here, he said he hoped that the EC would stick to its decision and prohibit voters from taking their mobile phones with them to polling booths even in future elections.

Dr Mahathir is defending the Langkawi parliamentary seat on the resort island in Kedah. - Bernama