Mobile phones not allowed in voting areas: EC

KUALA LUMPUR: The use of mobile phones in voting areas is not allowed during the 15th general election (GE15).

The Election Commission (EC) announced in a statement yesterday that voters with mobile phones at voting areas need to place them in stipulated places after receiving their ballot papers and take them back after having completed voting.

“The implementation of the new voting guidelines can be referred to in the poster ‘10 Voting Steps Guidelines’ that explains the full voting process and further details will be uploaded on the EC’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter,” the statement read.

Notices and posters about the mobile phone ban will be placed outside and inside voting areas as reminders.

The commission also reminded voters to remember to keep voting information to themselves as contained in the Election Offences Act 1954.

The EC also urged voters to comply with the set voting measures while in voting areas (channels).

November 19 has been set as polling day, while early voting will be conducted tomorrow. — Bernama