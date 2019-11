KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will introduce RoVR (mobile refuelling service) as an immediate solution to the fuel supply issues in rural Sabah and Sarawak.

Its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said the pilot project would be implemented in collaboration with a local oil company by mobilising five ‘RoVR’ trucks to the areas through the Community Drumming quota.

“The company came up with the idea of ’RoVR’ which is to deliver the petrol supplies via lorries which could easily be parked at the permitted areas. The vehicles are more flexible and in this way, we will be able to overcome the fuel shortage in the interior areas.

“They have been given the approval to carry out the pilot project and when the project is over the company will table to the ministry their findings on the areas which need assistance,“ he said when winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2020 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He said the Community Drumming project was able to stabilize the price of subsidised goods for the rural population at the prices set by the government as the cost of transportation was absorbed by the government. — Bernama