Mocking PwD: Police record statements of five individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have recorded the statements of two men and three women, to facilitate investigations into the case in which persons with disabilities (PwD) were being ridiculed and the abuse of facilities for PwD, as made viral on social media recently.

Sentul District Police Chief ACP Beh Eng Lai (pix) said the five individuals who are in their 30s came to have their statements recorded at about 2pm at the Sentul District Police Headquarters (IPD) here.

“The five, including the woman who recorded the videos, completed giving their statements at 8pm,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama today.

Last Wednesday, two videos were shared widely, one showing two men acting disabled in order to park their car at a parking lot specially assigned for PwD at a shopping mall in the capital city.

The second video showed two female cyclists laughing and pretending to be disabled after using a public toilet reserved for PwD.

Earlier, OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi lodged a police report against several individuals who abused the facilities reserved for PwD.

-Bernama