KUALA LUMPUR: The air quality in most areas around the country was recorded moderate with Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of below 100 as of 6pm.

According to the Department of Environment (DOE) portal, the highest API reading recorded was in Balik Pulau, Penang (88) followed by Sungai Petani, Kedah (84).

Other areas with API readings of more than 80, were Seberang Jaya (82), Minden (82), Seberang Prai (83) and Johan Setia Klang (83).

Most areas recorded moderate API readings while only Tawau, Sabah recorded a good API reading of 48.

An API reading of between zero and 50 indicates good air quality, between 51 and 100 (moderate), between 101 and 200 (unhealthy), between 201 and 300 (very unhealthy) and over 301 (hazardous).

The public can refer to the apims.doe.gov.my portal for current API readings. — Bernama