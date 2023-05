KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was detected in the Sunda Strait, Indonesia at 12.24 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement said that the earthquake occurred 171km southwest of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, at a depth of 10km.

It said the quake, however, did not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia. - Bernama