KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Mindanao, in the Philippines at 5.03am today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the location of the quake was 160 kilometres north of Talaud Island, Indonesia, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

However, it posed no tsunami threat to Malaysia.

-Bernama